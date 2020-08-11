Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – August 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Still Hot And Humid, But More Unsettled Weather Ahead!

Fair skies and mainly dry weather will continue through the night time. Quite warm and muggy with overnight lows only 72-74.

Partly cloudy, quite hot and humid for Wednesday. A few late day showers and storms will move in with highs near 94. The heat index could reach 100 during the hottest part of the day. A few lingering showers and storms possible early Wednesday night with lows in the low 70’s.

Hot and humid for Thursday with scattered PM showers and storms with highs 90-92.

Scattered showers and storms more likely for Friday and Saturday with more clouds and highs staying in the 80’s. A few leftover showers possible for Sunday as well with highs in the upper 80’s.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

