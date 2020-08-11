UTC moves students amid a pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Operation Move In has begun for UTC students as they start to move into their dorms on campus.

Due to Covid-19 UTC has staggered their move in days to help keep up with CDC social distancing guidelines.

Dorm check-in is now a drive thru line and everyone is required to wear a mask while on campus.

UTC officials say it’s important to a lot of students to return to campus this semester.

“The spring semester when we closed we got a lot of phone calls about students who just couldn’t study at home, internet wasn’t good, family life.So a lot of students were challenged with home life not really being conducive to studying and learning. That’s why we chose to open this year so that we could provide that type of community,” says Carling Wilson, Associate Director of Administrative Services.

