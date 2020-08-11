Titans Defensive Lineman Jeffery Simmons Hoping For Breakout Season

The Titans rolled the dice when they took an injured Jeffery Simmons with their first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But now the second year defensive lineman is healthy, and he’s hoping for a break-out season.

One reason the Titans let go of veteran defensive lineman Jurrell Casey was the confidence they now have in Jeffery Simmons to anchor the defensive front?

Said Simmons:”I don’t feel like there’s no pressure on me personally because I’m a leader myself. I like to lead. I like to be out front. I like to take control. Been a leader since college and high school.”

Simmons has always been big too, but now we’re seeing a Jeffery ‘Slimmons’.

Said Simmons:”I feel like I’ve made a big change with my body and my weight. I played right at 320 last year. My goal is just to play right at 310 or a little below that.”

Carrying less weight on the knees should help.

Simmons didn’t play last year until mid-season because he was recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee.

Said Simmons:”I mean that’s how it is right now. Not even thinking about the knee. Feel like my change of direction is way better than what it was last year, especially being able to just bend that left knee.”

A healthy Simmons hopes to bring some respect to the defensive line.

Said Simmons:”I don’t pay attention to the media especially when there’s negative comments about the D-Line. A lot of people say we have a lot of bunch of no names. No matter if we lost Jurrell or not, I feel like we have guys in that room that can stand up and stop the run and rush the passer.”