Southern Champion expanding Chattanooga plant

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Southern Champion Tray announced plans to expand their operations in Chattanooga.

The company which is headquartered here, will build a new manufacturing facility at the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park.

The company says the expansion will create 120 new jobs.

Southern Champion tray makes packaging material like food sleeves, trays, window boxes, and cupcake inserts.

The new facility will convert paperboard into packaging products.

Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says “Products manufactured at Southern Champion Tray’s Chattanooga operations can be found in homes and businesses across the country. We are proud of the success this family-owned company has seen over the years and thank them for providing the citizens of Hamilton County with quality job opportunities.”

The company plans to begin construction early next year and open the plant in early 2022.

SCT employs 750 now in our area and operates three other facilities in the area.

Governor Bill Lee adds “Tennessee’s economy will continue to rebound because companies continue to invest and create jobs in our state.”