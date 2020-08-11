Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia has become the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine. The move announced Tuesday was met with international skepticism and unease because the shots have only been tested in dozens of people. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that one of his adult daughters was inoculated and that the vaccine provides immunity to the virus. However, authorities have offered no proof to back up the claim of its safety or effectiveness. Scientists in Russia and other countries say a rush to start using the vaccine could backfire.

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)