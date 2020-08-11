Pastors pray for new school year in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Pastors offer prayers for the new school year at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Students return to class on Wednesday.

And the pastors believe this class needs prayer more than ever.

Here is youth pastor Ladarius Price from Pneuma Church.

“WE PRAY THAT YOU WOULD JUST GO BEFORE RIGHT NOW FATHER GOD. THIS IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THE BEST SCHOOL YEARS. WE’RE DECREEING IT AND WE’RE DECLARING IT IN THE MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS FATHER GOD. IN THE MIDST OF A PANDEMIC FATHER GOD.”

Pastor Price hopes this will help uplift students, parents, and teachers during this challenging time.