NW Whitfield Enters New Region With Experienced Quarterback

Northwest Whitfield must navigate a new region this season, but at least they’ll be under the direction of an experienced quarterback.

Looking back on last year’s 7-4 record, Bruins coach Josh Robinson sees a lot of positives.
Said Robinson:”This might be the 15th consecutive year that we’ve had a .500 or better record. We continued our streak of making the playoffs, which is the longest in school history. We beat who ended up being the region champs in Ridgeland.”
When it comes to region play this year, Robinson can only chuckle because the Bruins are once again in a new region. It has been region roulette forever at Northwest.
Said Robinson:”Early in my tenure as the head coach here I believe we had fourteen. Twelve or fourteen teams in our first year. We had to sub divide. Play cross over games. We’ve kind of faced the full gamut. It’s interesting.”
One player expected to shine in the new region is Bruins quarterback Owen Brooker. He started just about every game last year as a freshman.
Said Robinson:”He’s much more experienced and much more capable of handling more options that makes us more difficult to defend. We don’t have Division One kids out there for him to throw the ball to, but we have some very solid guys.”
The Bruins will likely face some D-one offensive players, so how does the Northwest defense stack up?
Said Robinson:”Our D-line is very average size, which is kind of typical for us. We’re generally not that big. But we have some guys that can run, but there’s a lot we put on our linebackers in the cerebral fashion.”

