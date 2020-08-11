No Acuna No Win For the Braves Against the Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) – Aaron Judge dented an advertisement with a scorching home run before making an unusual early exit, Jordan Montgomery pitched efficiently against a lineup missing its brightest star and the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 9-6. Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. about 90 minutes before first pitch with a sore left wrist. The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year homered three times during a doubleheader Sunday against Philadelphia but was pulled early in a blowout loss Monday. It’s unclear when the injury occurred. Judge smashed his 113.1 mph homer off a sign above the home bullpen in the fifth, but was pinch-hit for in the sixth.

