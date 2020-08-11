Marjorie Greene leads Georgia Runoff Winners on Tuesday

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – After withering campaign ads on TV and fierce debates across northwest Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene has emerged the winner in the race to replace Tom Graves in Congress.

In Tuesday’s runoff, she easily defeated Dr. John Cowan with 59% of the vote.

- Advertisement -

Greene will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.

_____

Mike Cameron will represent Dade and Walker counties in the Georgia Legislature.

He defeated John Deffenbaugh, who held the seat in the past.

Cameron is a retiree from Blue Cross who lives in Rossville.

He has recently become active in the Walker County Republican party.

Cameron does not face Democratic opposition in November.

_____

Another of the new districts on the Walker County Board of Commissioners was settled tonight.

Eric Stulze defeated Alan Painter in the runoff.

Stulze will be part of the new form of government for the county, replacing the old single Commissioner form.

_____

Catoosa County saw an upset on Tuesday on their Commission.

Vanita Hullander defeated current commissioner Jim Cutler by just 79 votes.

_____

Jane Griffin wins the runoff for Dade County’s School Board District 5 At Large seat.

_____

Murray County voters picked a new Sheriff on Tuesday.

Sheriff Gary Langford is not running for re-election.

His Chief Deputy won a close runoff against Dekota Bolling.