Some coffee with your coffee? Dunkin’ launching cereal line

CANTON, Mass. (AP) – Dunkin’ is getting into the cereal game. The Massachusetts-based coffee and donuts empire is releasing two new breakfast cereals based on two of its most popular coffee drinks: Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte. The team-up with Post Consumer Brands, the makers of Honey Bunches of Oats, Shredded Wheat, Raisin Bran and other familiar cereals, is expected to hit grocery shelves later this month. The companies say real Dunkin’ coffee is used in each box of cereal but there’s only a tiny amount of caffeine per serving. Reaction on social media has ranged from enthusiastic anticipation to horrified yet intrigued.

