Battle of Unbeatens Between Red Wolves and Union Omaha

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) It’s a battle of unbeatens Wednesday night at CHI Memorial Stadium as the Chattanooga Red Wolves entertain Union Omaha.

Omaha is second in the USL league one standings with seven points, while Chattanooga is third with five points.

This will mark just the second game ever at the Red Wolves new den, and Tanner Dieterich says his club needs to exit with the ‘dub’, and the three points.

Said Dieterich:”Last year it was vitally important to win at home. I think it’s the same this year. If you look at the way the league is set up with only two teams making the finals. It’s necessary to get points, and you can’t really drop points anywhere.

Added forward Greg Hurst:”Yeah I think it’s going to be a good game. Two teams that like to play nice football. Two teams that have got dangerous players at both ends of the pitch as well. I’m sure it will be a good one for the fans.”