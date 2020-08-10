Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – August 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Quite Hot And Humid With A few Passing Storms!

A few lingering showers and storms possible through the night time as they move in from the Northwest. Warm and muggy overnight with areas of fog by morning. Lows in the low 70’s.

Partly cloudy, quite hot and humid for Tuesday. A few isolated PM showers and storms possible with highs in the low 70’s. Becoming fair, warm, and muggy Tuesday night with lows in the low 70’s. Continued very hot and humid for Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 90’s along with a few PM storms.

Scattered PM showers and storms may be a little more likely for Thursday and Friday with highs closer to 90. Not much change for the weekend with more typical summer weather expected through Sunday.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

