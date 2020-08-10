Tennessee lawmakers convene for special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are heading back to the Capitol to address legislation that would provide health care providers, schools and businesses broad protections against coronavirus lawsuits.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced last week he would calling for a special session to address not only COVID-19 liability but also “telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.”

- Advertisement -

The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work.

Lawmakers will begin the special session on Monday.