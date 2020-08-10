Signal Mountain Brings in a ‘Cannon’ at Quarterback

The Signal Mountain Eagles prepare for the 2020 season with a new quarterback under center.

Limited practice time this spring and summer might make the change difficult.

However, the Eagles return plenty of experience to help with the transition.

Quarterback Duncan Cannon is hard to miss at a Signal Mountain practice. The 6-3 16 year old doesn’t just tower over most of the team. He’s one of the fastest ones on the field, too.

Said head coach Josh Roberts: “Just like every year when you get a new quarterback, they bring something new to the table. He brings a few things that we can do this year that we couldn’t with past quarterbacks.”

Said running back Braden Casner: “He’s got a cannon, like his last name. And he can definitely run the ball.”

Said running back Andrew Eichner: “I think we’re going to have a faster paced offense. I think Duncan’s going to really go out there and set a bar.”

Breaking in a new quarterback in the middle of a pandemic hasn’t been easy. However, the Eagles hope returning the top two running backs **and** most of the starting offensive line will help.

Said Roberts: “It will be big, especially when it comes to pass protection and things like that. You know, when you have a new quarterback starting their first game and you haven’t been able to do a whole lot during the summer, running the football has got to be a big thing, so we have to be able to run it and take the pressure off of him.”

Senior offensive lineman Nate Menzel leads the line after tearing his ACL in the middle of last season.

Said Menzel: “This year is basically revenge. Just make sure I get what I need to do, get that done, and then help the team as much as I can.”

Said Roberts: “Different attitude this year. A lot more cohesiveness, which usually that’s a sign that good things are about to happen.”