School leaders explain their Covid-19 protocols

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County School leaders say Covid-19 exposure in any district school would require the school to close for 48 hours.

Extensive cleaning throughout the facility would then take place, followed by contact tracing by the health department.

Any student or faculty member who has come in contact with someone with the virus, would have to quarantine for 14 days.

Students not on campus can still stay on course with their curriculum online.

Time Hensley with the school system explains.

“While the school is closed for that 48 hours, students and staff will participate in remote learning. Anyone who has identified as being in contact with a person who tested positive would be required to quarantine for 14 days and those individuals would be able to participate in remote learning.”

Hensley says the Health Department has dedicated 14 contact tracers to Hamilton County schools this year.