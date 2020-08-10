McCallie Football Team in Two Week Quarantine After Positive COVID 19 Tests

McCallie had to put the brakes on football practice after eleven players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The reigning state champions will now be in quarantine for two weeks.

Said head coach Ralph Potter:”Thankfully right now our guys have really had no symptoms at all. They wouldn’t have known they were sick if they had not gotten tested. Some of them have very minor symptoms, and so nothing at all serious.”

Still it’s strange that McCallie won’t practice now for two weeks in the month of August.

Said Potter.”You know I don’t have anything to compare it to, and so I think we’re all learning.”

We’re learning it’s difficult to navigate this crazy coronavirus world.

The Blue Tornado’s opener with CCS on August 21st was already canceled in a decision requested by Chattanooga Christian.

Said Potter:”Hopefully we’ll be able to get back in time for our (Knox) Webb game on the 28th. We’ll have to see how they are when they come out of the quarantine. If physically we feel like we need a little bit more preparation we may have to get out of that one.”

Until then, there will be plenty of zoom meetings and a lot of encouragement from Coach Potter.

Said Potter:”To keep their chins up and keep moving forward and assume we will have a season ahead. Being mentally ready for it. What we are doing educationally, not just in football, but having school. Having activities for young people are absolutely necessary for them and their growth.”