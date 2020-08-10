Health Dept. warning of Covid-19 exposure at restaurants and a community pool

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has issued new warnings about exposures at several local restaurants and a swimming pool.

Previous warnings have been about either large gatherings or people working at the business who was infectious.

- Advertisement -

But this warning simply says “Case investigations revealed that persons visited these facilities while in their infectious periods.”

We don’t know how many “persons.”

Health officials ask anyone who visited these four locations on the dates to get tested.

August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) – Mike’s Hole in the Wall, 535 Cherokee Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37405.

August 3-4 (Monday and Tuesday) – Mellow Mushroom (downtown), 205 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402.

August 5 (Wednesday) – Reunion Subdivision Swimming Pool, 1100 Morris Ln, Chattanooga TN, 37421.

August 9 (Sunday) – The Ice Cream Show, 105 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Once again, they ask us if we have symptoms, not to leave the house other than to get tested or seek medical care.

“Wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The pandemic is still very active in our community.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations and times:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, is open Monday-Friday from 7AM-12:30PM, and Saturday and Sunday 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 15, at The Village Church, 2800 N. Chamberlain Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 16, at The Village Church, 2800 N. Chamberlain Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406, from 12PM-3PM.

And once again, if you have more questions about these cases, call the Health Department ((423) 209-8383), not the business.