Cleveland City Schools welcomes back Students

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Back to School is here and students from Cleveland City Schools are heading back to the classrooms this morning.

Cleveland City is starting this week off with a staggered schedule meaning only a fourth of the students are going each day till Thursday then Friday all students will go.

Officials with Cleveland City Schools say these first few days will allow the students to adjust to socially distant classrooms, cafeteria, and hallway procedures.

Superintendent of Cleveland City Schools says he feels they are prepared for the new year and any Covid-19 cases.

“We’re going to act on facts. Our job is to take the facts, work with the facts and then make those facts publicly known to those who need to be aware of that situation. So that’s what we’re going to do. It’s in our reopening documents,” says Dr. Russel Dyer, Superintendent of Cleveland City Schools.

All students between the grades of 3rd and 12th are required to wear a mask.