Braves Pitcher Sean Newcomb Optioned Down After Dismal Loss to Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper blasted a three-run shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 13-8, giving Aaron Nola his first win in nearly one full year. Nola allowed one run, two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings. The ace righty was 0-5 in nine starts since his last win at Boston on August 20, 2019. The Phillies had lost Nola’s last nine starts, scoring only 27 runs combined in those games. Roman Quinn, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto added solo shots for Philadelphia, which bounced back after getting swept in Sunday’s doubleheader. Atlanta pitcher Sean Newcomb gave up eight earned runs in 1.1 innings of work. After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Newcomb had been optioned to the Braves alternate team in Gwinnett.

