More than 80 students quarantined in Putnam County

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Officials say more than 80 students in a Tennessee school district have been quarantined during the first week of classes after a student tested positive for COVID-19. News outlets report that a student at Cookeville High School tested positive and others who were in close contact with the student have been told to quarantine for 14 days. The school district in Putnam County said an additional seven teachers and staff, and a bus driver, are at home due to a positive test or coming into close contact with someone who tested positive. Tennessee has reported more than 120,500 cases and 1,215 deaths statewide.

