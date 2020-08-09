Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & Stormy for Monday!

Waking up Monday morning muggy and warm with temperatures near 75. It will continue to be a quiet into lunchtime, however, temperatures will start to heat up quickly. Around 2 PM, showers and storms will start to develop in the region. Highs tomorrow will soar near 92, so rain will help keep temperatures down. Some areas will see a few heavy downpours and gusty winds throughout the afternoon which will settle by sunset.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday will bring even more rain and hot temperatures.

This next week looks to be very hot with above average temperatures near the mid 90s. We will decent rain chances for the whole week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.