Two people airlifted after small boat explosion

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- Two people were airlifted after a small boat explosion near Spring City Saturday.

According to TWRA , the boat was on Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.

A married couple was on the boat when an explosion occurred in their engine hatch.

The couple has serious injuries.

They both were flown by helicopter to UT Medical in Knoxville.

The dock at the marina has significant damage.

Six boats sustained damage and two of them sunk.

The incident remains under investigation.

