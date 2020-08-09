Non-School-Sponsored Sports can resume

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Pixabay

HAMILTON, CO. Tenn. (WDEF)- Non-School-sponsored sports can resume in Hamilton County.

Mayor Jim Coppinger made the announcement today.

This means that the sports may practice and compete in games or competitions.

The sport must follow the TSSAA guidelines that were outlined in the Tennessee Pledge.

Those guidelines can be found here.

