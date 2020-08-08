Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Hot & a Slightly Stormy for Sunday!

Waking up Sunday morning to fair, sunny skies with temperatures near 70. It will continue to be a quiet into lunchtime, however, temperatures will start to heat up quickly. Around 2 PM, showers and storms will start to develop in the region. Highs tomorrow will soar near 95, so rain will help keep temperatures down. A heavier set of rain looks to hit near Winchester and Monteagle around 6-8PM with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Overnight, more rain and thunderstorms will push south into the regions continuing for Monday afternoon. The majority of the rainfall will be for the morning hours and be mainly dry towards the late afternoon. Monday will still be hot near the mid 90s.

This next week looks to be very hot with above average temperatures near the mid 90s. We will decent rain chances for the whole week.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

