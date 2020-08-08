Braves fall to Phillies in series opener

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Saturday night. Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year. Jose Alvarez, Tommy Hunter and Deolis Guerra combined on three scoreless innings to help the Phillies win their second straight game. Arrieta tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.