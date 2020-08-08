Braves fall to Phillies in series opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Saturday night. Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year. Jose Alvarez, Tommy Hunter and Deolis Guerra combined on three scoreless innings to help the Phillies win their second straight game. Arrieta tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.

- Advertisement -