Bradley County Schools has a positive COVID-19 case

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
230

BRADLEY CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- Bradley County Schools had their first day of in-person classes on Friday and today, they annouced a positive case of COVID-19.

A link to the statement is below:

Bradley County Schools statement

The school did not say how many cases or if it was as student or a staff member.