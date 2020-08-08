Bradley County Schools has a positive COVID-19 case

BRADLEY CO., Tenn. (WDEF)- Bradley County Schools had their first day of in-person classes on Friday and today, they annouced a positive case of COVID-19.

Official Statement from Bradley County Schools regarding confirmed COVID cases. https://t.co/1wiL8qRD80 pic.twitter.com/buQ4au8WlN — Bradley Co. Schools (@BradleySchools) August 9, 2020

The school did not say how many cases or if it was as student or a staff member.