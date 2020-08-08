19-year-old killed in road rage incident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A 19-year-old was killed in an apparent road rage incident on Friday.

The shooting happened near the corner of East 3rd Street and Holtzclaw Avenue, that’s across from the main entrance of the Chattanooga Zoo.

Witnesses say that 43-year-old Terry Beard pulled up next to 19-year-old Caleb McKean and shot into his car.

CPD says that McKean was struck multiple times.

Beard told investigators that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident.

He was charged with criminal homicide and taken to Hamilton County Jail.