Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – August 7th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Drier And Hotter Weekend Ahead!



This Morning: Any showers will diminish, becoming fair this morning and a lot of fog, very patchy & dense in much of the areas. Most of the morning lows will fall between 65 & 70.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, drier, and hotter for Friday, with highs back in the low 90’s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will continue Friday night with lows in the upper 60’s. Again, we may see a few more areas of fog developing.

Mainly dry and very hot for the weekend ahead, with mostly sunny skies. Highs each day will be near 95. Quite hot and humid for much of the upcoming week also, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the low 90’s through Wednesday – and possibly beyond.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.