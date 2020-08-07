Vols Add Auburn and Texas A&M to League Only 2020 Schedule

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE – Tennessee’s 2020 football opponents have been finalized, including the addition of SEC Western Division foes Texas A&M (home) and Auburn (away), as the league unveiled the full slate of matchups on Friday evening.

The complete 2020 schedule with game dates will be announced at a later time. Last week, the SEC unveiled a Sept. 26 start date for a 10-game conference-only schedule as the league and its 14 members continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

In addition to its six SEC Eastern Division matchups, the Vols’ 2020 slate will feature permanent SEC West opponent Alabama in Neyland Stadium and previously scheduled Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Texas A&M visits Neyland Stadium for the first time. Tennessee owns a 2-1 mark all-time against the Aggies, and it will be the first meeting between the two since 2016 in College Station.

For the second time in three seasons, the Vols will visit “The Plains” and take on Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tennessee topped the then-21st-ranked Tigers, 30-24, in head coach Jeremy Pruitt‘s first season of 2018.

Tennessee, who is receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll, opens preseason camp on Monday, Aug. 17. The Vols enter 2020 with momentum having won their final six games of the 2019 campaign, including the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to cap the year. Pruitt’s squad returns 16 starters and 51 letterwinners from a team that is currently tied for the second-longest winning streak in the Power Five.

The Sept. 26 start date is the first time Tennessee will open a season against an SEC team since facing Georgia on Sept. 3, 1988.

2020 Tennessee Football Opponents (dates TBD at a later time)

Home

Alabama

Florida

Kentucky

Missouri

Texas A&M

Away

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

South Carolina

Vanderbilt