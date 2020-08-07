Virus resistant: World’s Longest Yard Sale still lines roads

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A six-state yard sale that stretches from Alabama to Michigan is being held this weekend despite concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning Thursday and ending Sunday, thousands of people will travel a 690-mile-long stretch of Middle America during what’s called The World’s Longest Yard Sale.

Organizers say they might not get the usual crowd estimated at 200,000 people, but they could.

Organizers considered canceling the sale because of the pandemic, but they decided to go ahead with precautions including reminders about masks.

Many people wore them during the first day of the sale at the southernmost end of the sale in Alabama, but plenty didn’t.