An upset, new mayors and lots of school board changes in Thursday elections

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – There were lots of first time winners but not many upsets in the Thursday elections in Tennessee.

However, people in Marion County got a new representative in the State House.

State lawmaker Thomas Tillis was upset in the Republican Primary for District 93.

Tillis, Thomas 39% Cuevas, Vincent 14% Warner, Todd 47%

Also on Thursday, Spring City and Englewood got new mayors.

Polk County barely passed a sales tax referendum for new school construction.

And Cleveland’s City Council is getting some new faces.

