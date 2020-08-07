An upset, new mayors and lots of school board changes in Thursday elections

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – There were lots of first time winners but not many upsets in the Thursday elections in Tennessee.
However, people in Marion County got a new representative in the State House.
State lawmaker Thomas Tillis was upset in the Republican Primary for District 93.
|Tillis, Thomas
|
39%
|Cuevas, Vincent
|
14%
|Warner, Todd
|
47%
Also on Thursday, Spring City and Englewood got new mayors.
Polk County barely passed a sales tax referendum for new school construction.
And Cleveland’s City Council is getting some new faces.