TVA reverses tech worker decision after President Trump firing

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Valley Authority has announced it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.

The authority had been planning on replacing those workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H-1-B visa program.

President Trump fired T-V-A chairman, Skip Thompson, Monday and threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor.

Since then, other T-V-A leaders met with White House administrators about how to preserve U-S jobs.