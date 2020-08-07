Stuff the Bus Event at Walmart

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s time to head back to school and the Salvation Army is collecting supplies for students for the Stuff the Bus event.

The event is held at several Walmart locations and shoppers visiting Walmart can purchase and drop off school supplies for students in need.

The Salvation Army is holding this event from Friday August 7th to Sunday August 9th.

The Salvation Army says everyone needs a fresh start for the new school year

“We recognize whether kids are going back to school in person or online school supplies are still so incredibly important. This makes sure kids are not only excited but also make sure they have the resources they need to start the school year right,” says Lauren Russek with the Salvation Army.

Participating Locations are the Walmart Supercenter at:

2020 Gunbarrel Road,

3040 Battlefield Pkwy,

2625 North Hwy 27,

3550 Cummings Hwy,

501 Signal Mtn Road,

490 Greenway View Dr,

5588 Little Debbie Pkwy,

525 Kimball Crossing Dr,

9334 Dayton Pike,

5764 Tn-153.