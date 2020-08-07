Sheriff arrests suspect in “Fast & Furious” fatal wreck

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – The Murray County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a hit and run crash that killed a young couple.

The crash happened July 29th near Eton on Highway 411.

- Advertisement -

A witness told investigators that a car pulled up behind a Ford Mustang and rammed it several times.

The witness said the car pulled around to the side and rammed it again.

The Mustang spun into a tree in front of a mobile home, with debris hitting the home.

The witness said it looked like a scene from a Fast and Furious movie.

19 year old Tommy Nickels and his 20 year old wife, Kristen, were both killed in the crash.

Investigators spent six days looking for the other vehicle that fled the scene.

But on Wednesday afternoon, they visited the home of tony Brown on Highway 411 North.

the Sheriff says Brown ran but was quickly chased down.

Investigators say they found the burned remains of the suspect Suzuki Reno from the incident.

They are now processing what is left of the car.

Meanwhile, Tony Brown faces charges of Aggravated Assault w/vehicle, Felony Murder (2counts), and 2nd Degree Arson.

Since the investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Langford is not releasing a motive for the incident.