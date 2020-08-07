Rhonda Thurman, Joe Wingate and Marco Perez win school board seats

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Voters picked three members for Hamilton County’s School Board.

Outspoken Board Member Rhonda Thurman is back, representing the Soddy-Daisy area.

She won with 53% of the vote

Rhonda Thurman 3544

Stephen Vickers 3130

Newcomer Marco Perez won the easiest victory on Thursday.

The businessman will replace Kathy Lennon on the school board representing Red Bank and Signal Mountain.

Marco Perez 5272

Tom Decosimo 3850

School Board Chairman Joe Wingate holds onto his seat in District 7 (East Brainerd & Apison.

He won with 54% of the vote.

Joe Wingate 3714

Debbi Myers 3154

Bryan Todd