Red Wolves acquire MLS midfielder on loan from Nashville SC

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Press Release) – The Chattanooga Red Wolves reach an agreement with MLS Nashville SC to acquire Midfielder Tanner Dieterich on loan.

Tanner Dieterich, 22, is a Tennessee native who was selected by Nashville SC as the 28th overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft on Feb. 25, 2020. Dieterich, a Clemson soccer alum, was a three-year captain of the team and notched 75 appearances over the course of his collegiate career. Additionally, he was a member of the USA U-17 World Cup squad in Chile.

Dieterich will report to camp late this week and, after adhering to health and safety guidelines set forth by the club and USL, is expected to join the squad for regular training next week. The club expects great things to come from Dieterich as he will contribute to the team’s evolving dynamic of youthful energy and proven experience.

“Tanner is a great addition to our roster. He has a great level of experience playing at the highest levels which we hope will transcend with us. We are looking forward to him being another piece of the puzzle that will help us be successful in League One“, says Head Coach and Technical Director Jimmy Obleda.

“Having Tanner in Chattanooga is an important milestone for our club,” says Red Wolves President and GM Sean McDaniel. “This loan from Nashville SC and Major League Soccer will create an environment that we believe will pay dividends for both clubs. We expect Tanner to join our training environment immediately following the USL protocols once he enters the Chattanooga market. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Nashville SC and Tanner as we push ahead for a championship season.”

The USL League One season is up for grabs, and the race for the title has never been more exciting. As the Chattanooga Red Wolves sit near the top of the table, the new addition of Dieterich will aid the club in their conquest for victory. As the team enters into Week 4 of the season it has become a battle for the independent clubs and a new acquisition such as Tanner Dieterich will only bolster the 3rd ranked Red

Wolves.

The Red Wolves are on the road this weekend against reigning champion North Texas SC before returning home to CHI Memorial Stadium to play USL expansion club Union Omaha Wednesday, Aug. 12. If you want to see the Chattanooga Red Wolves in action, visit https://www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/2020-tickets to secure your tickets before it is sold out.