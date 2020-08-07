Principal drops penalty for Georgia teen over school photos

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia teenager who got a five-day suspension after raising an alarm about crowded conditions at her high school says her principal called to apologize, and completely removed her punishment.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Hannah Waters shared images with The Associated Press that show most people not wearing masks in crowded hallways at her school in Dallas, Georgia.

Multiple football players at North Paulding tested positive just before school started, and she said she felt unsafe in a place with no social distancing.

The principal’s apology came Friday after state Superintendent Richard Woods said students and staff should not be penalized for expressing concerns.