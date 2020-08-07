New Titans LB Vic Beasley Finally Reports For Training Camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list. The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected. Beasley was the Titans’ top free agent signee in March with a one-year deal for $9.5 million. But he didn’t report with the rest of his new teammates, an absence called unexcused by general manager Jon Robinson. Now Beasley must pass the testing protocol.

