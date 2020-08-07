New Titans LB Vic Beasley Finally Reports For Training Camp

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Linebacker Vic Beasley reported to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, and he has been activated off the Reserve/DidNot Report list. The Titans also put defensive lineman Jack Crawford on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he had either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after coming in close contact with someone who’s infected. Beasley was the Titans’ top free agent signee in March with a one-year deal for $9.5 million. But he didn’t report with the rest of his new teammates, an absence called unexcused by general manager Jon Robinson. Now Beasley must pass the testing protocol.
