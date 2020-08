CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – What do you do with an old hand grenade?

A Chattanooga man tried to drop it off at the local fire station in Hixson on Thursday.

He said he was moving when he found the old WWII Japanese hand grenade that belonged to his father-in-law.

He brought it with him in his truck, hoping the fire department would know what to do with it.

They called the Bomb Squad, which properly disposed of it.