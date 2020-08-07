Hankins pleads guilty to Home Invasion murder

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Miles Hankins has pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a home invasion two years ago.

Prosecutors say Hanks and two accomplices broke into a home on Hickory Valley Road in June of 2018 to rob Christoper Robinson.

Robinson was fatally shot during the robbery.

Prosecutors say Hankins actually fired shots at two twin brothers the day before that at the Glass Street Market.

In the plea deal, Hankins will serve a full 30 years in prison.

The cases against Kevion Hubbard and Ticalvius Armour for the same home invasion are still pending in court.