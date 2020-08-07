Georgia and Bama Add Two SEC Opponents With Losing League Records Last Year

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
2

Georgia and Alabama didn’t appear to draw any heavyweights when the SEC announced the additional two conferences games on Friday. Georgia got a home game with Miss State and a road game against Arkansas. The Tide on the other hand picked up a road game against Missouri and a home game against Kentucky. Mississippi State was 3-5 in the SEC last year, while Arkansas didn’t win a league game. Kentucky and Missouri both went 3-5 in conference play in 2019. The SEC announced earlier this summer that they were going to a conference only schedule of ten games amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The season will kick on September 26th, but the league still hasn’t announced the dates for the conference match-ups.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves-Phillies Game Rained Out on Friday
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.