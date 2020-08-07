Georgia and Bama Add Two SEC Opponents With Losing League Records Last Year

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Georgia and Alabama didn’t appear to draw any heavyweights when the SEC announced the additional two conferences games on Friday. Georgia got a home game with Miss State and a road game against Arkansas. The Tide on the other hand picked up a road game against Missouri and a home game against Kentucky. Mississippi State was 3-5 in the SEC last year, while Arkansas didn’t win a league game. Kentucky and Missouri both went 3-5 in conference play in 2019. The SEC announced earlier this summer that they were going to a conference only schedule of ten games amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The season will kick on September 26th, but the league still hasn’t announced the dates for the conference match-ups.
