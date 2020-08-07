Four more Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reports four more local deaths from Covid-19.

The total is now 53.

The latest victims include a woman who wasn’t even showing symptoms when she was tested.

Here is the Health Department breakdown of the four new fatalities:

#50: 61-70 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#51: 61-70 year old African-American female with no underlying conditions and who was asymptomatic at the time of testing.

#52: 71-80 year old African-American, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

#53: 71-80 year old white, non-Hispanic male with multiple underlying conditions.

“We send our sincerest sympathies to these families,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We urge everyone to maintain their vigilance against this disease by wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings of people in any setting, and practicing good hand washing etiquette.”

While the hospitalized, ICU and fatality numbers are still high, the overall new cases in Hamilton County have been dropping over the last week.

Our 94 new cases on Friday are the highest in 10 days, which is a major improvement over the previous two weeks.

Hospitalizations are flat and even the high ICU numbers have dropped the last two days.

Here are the new cases Friday for surrounding counties:

45 Bradley/Cleveland

23 Walker/LaFayette (1 new death of a woman 90+ years with pre-existing conditons)

12 Bledsoe/Pikeville

11 McMinn/Athens

5 Cherokee/Murphy NC (1 is hospitalized)

4 Grundy/Altamont

4 Polk/Benton

4 Sequatchie/Dunlap

3 Marion/Jasper

3 Rhea/Dayton