Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – August 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Today, We Have Drier And Hotter Days Ahead!



This Morning: Partly cloudy with a spotty shower or two possible through the morning. Some patchy fog as well, with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

This Afternoon: Not much change for today, as we’ll see a few isolated late day showers and storms possible. Plenty warm, but not oppressively hot with highs near 90. The heat index will make it feel a bit hotter.

Tonight: Becoming fair overnight with lows back in the upper 60’s to around 70. And again, we’ll probably see a few areas of fog developing.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny and hotter for Friday with highs back in the low 90’s. Mainly dry and very hot for the weekend ahead, with mostly sunny skies. Highs each day will be near 95. Quite hot and humid for much of next week also, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible each day with highs in the low 90’s through Wednesday – and possibly beyond.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

