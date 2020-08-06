Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Continue To Fall

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee fell from the previous week. New claims fell to 11,690 from 19,461 for the week of August 1. Continued claims fell for the 12th week in a row with 224,093 claims last week. It was 242,397 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County dropped to 542 after posting 997 new claims in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 2,321 new claims after 4,648 the previous week. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,367 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|Claims Since March 15
|771,274
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|542
|12,366
|Bradley County
|242
|3,301
|McMinn County
|81
|1,450
|Rhea County
|64
|933
|Marion County
|42
|729
|Polk County
|36
|297
|Grundy County
|60
|318
|Meigs County
|37
|376
|Bledsoe County
|29
|172
|Sequatchie County
|32
|330