Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Continue To Fall

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee fell from the previous week. New claims fell to 11,690 from 19,461 for the week of August 1. Continued claims fell for the 12th week in a row with 224,093 claims last week. It was 242,397 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County dropped to 542 after posting 997 new claims in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 2,321 new claims after 4,648 the previous week. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,367 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645 July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924 July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405 July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397 August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093 Claims Since March 15 771,274

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 542 12,366 Bradley County 242 3,301 McMinn County 81 1,450 Rhea County 64 933 Marion County 42 729 Polk County 36 297 Grundy County 60 318 Meigs County 37 376 Bledsoe County 29 172 Sequatchie County 32 330