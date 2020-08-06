Unemployment Claims in Tennessee Continue To Fall

By
WDEF News
-
0
0
Unemployment claim form
Credit: Neil Esoy / MGN MGN Image

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – Both new and continued unemployment claims in Tennessee fell from the previous week. New claims fell to 11,690 from 19,461 for the week of August 1. Continued claims fell for the 12th week in a row with 224,093 claims last week. It was 242,397 in the previous week. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County dropped to 542 after posting 997 new claims in the previous week. Shelby County continues to be the hardest hit county in the state with 2,321 new claims after 4,648 the previous week. Davidson County was the second highest with 1,367 new claims.

- Advertisement -

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095
May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487
May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126
May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260
June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234
June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593
June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596
June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224
July 4, 2020 25,843 256,645
July 11, 2020 22,431 251,924
July 18, 2020 25,794 243,405
July 25, 2020 19,461 242,397
August 1, 2020 11,690 224,093
Claims Since March 15 771,274
Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims
Hamilton County 542 12,366
Bradley County 242 3,301
McMinn County 81 1,450
Rhea County 64 933
Marion County 42 729
Polk County 36 297
Grundy County 60 318
Meigs County 37 376
Bledsoe County 29 172
Sequatchie County 32 330