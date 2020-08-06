Staying Healthy Key For Ringgold Football Team

No wonder Ringgold failed to win a game last year, everybody got injured, and we mean everybody.

Said head coach Robert Akins:”I think we had 32 kids who missed at least one game or more, and I probably had six or seven out for the season. But it was one of those things where I looked on the field during one game at mid-season, and I think we had seven out of eleven, freshmen and sophomores on the field on offense.”

The Tigers never scored more than two touchdowns in a game last year. Obviously that has to change this season.

Said Akins:”We feel good at running back. We feel a little bit concerned about depth in the offensive line, but we feel like our skill people are better than they have been in a long time.”

To help the defense, Ringgold turned to a ‘Cyclone Guru’.

Said Akins:”We actually went to look at Iowa State in the spring.”

That’s where the Tigers sought the advice of Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.

Said Akins:”This defensive coordinator at Iowa State is the guru that everybody kind of seeks out. And I’m talking about the big boys like Alabama and Clemson and places like that. He utilizes those athletes better than anybody we’ve seen pretty much nationallly. We feel like we’re very talented, especially on the back-end with linebackers and safeties and cornerbacks. So I feel pretty confident we will be pretty solid defensively.”

