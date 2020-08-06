Staying Healthy Key For Ringgold Football Team

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

No wonder Ringgold failed to win a game last year, everybody got injured, and we mean everybody.
Said head coach Robert Akins:”I think we had 32 kids who missed at least one game or more, and I probably had six or seven out for the season. But it was one of those things where I looked on the field during one game at mid-season, and I think we had seven out of eleven, freshmen and sophomores on the field on offense.”
The Tigers never scored more than two touchdowns in a game last year. Obviously that has to change this season.
Said Akins:”We feel good at running back. We feel a little bit concerned about depth in the offensive line, but we feel like our skill people are better than they have been in a long time.”
To help the defense, Ringgold turned to a ‘Cyclone Guru’.
Said Akins:”We actually went to look at Iowa State in the spring.”
That’s where the Tigers sought the advice of Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock.
Said Akins:”This defensive coordinator at Iowa State is the guru that everybody kind of seeks out. And I’m talking about the big boys like Alabama and Clemson and places like that. He utilizes those athletes better than anybody we’ve seen pretty much nationallly. We feel like we’re very talented, especially on the back-end with linebackers and safeties and cornerbacks. So I feel pretty confident we will be pretty solid defensively.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCovid-19 warning about Windy Gap Young Life Camp
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.