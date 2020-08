Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A man visited Chattanooga Fire Station 16 in Hixson Thursday morning with a grenade in his truck. Firefighters alerted the Chattanooga Police Department’s Bomb Squad to dispose of the grenade.

The man told the firefighters it was an old World War 2 Japanese hand grenade and he needed help getting rid of the explosive. He was getting ready to move when he found the device. It used to belong to his father-in-law.

No one was injured in the ordeal.