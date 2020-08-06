Covid-19 warning about Windy Gap Young Life Camp

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – – The Hamilton County Health Department issues a Covid-19 exposure warning for a summer camp in North Carolina.

Case investigators determined that several campers from the Hamilton County area attended the camp while they were infectious.

It is the Windy Gap Young Life Camp in Weaverville, northeast of Asheville.

The week in question is July 24 through July 31.

Anyone who attended the camp during those dates should get tested and monitor their symptoms.

“If you have been exposed to someone with the virus you should get tested, quarantine from others for 14 days and monitor yourself for symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.”

If symptoms do occur, they want you to stay at home except for getting tested or seeing a doctor.

If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

You can get free testing this week at:

The Health Department’s testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402, is open daily from 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

You can reserve a free ride by calling (423) 315-3994 Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. But do not call the camp.