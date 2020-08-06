Clemson Lands Atop Coaches Preseason Poll

Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. Tennessee was not ranked.

The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

- Advertisement -

Others receiving votes: Tennessee; Boise State; Arizona State; Kentucky; Memphis; Baylor; Washington; Louisville; Miami (FL); Appalachian State; Navy; Virginia; Air Force; Mississippi State; TCU; Washington State; Tulane; California; UL Lafayette; SMU; Nebraska; Stanford; Pittsburgh; Kansas State; Indiana; Duke

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)