Clemson Lands Atop Coaches Preseason Poll

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Clemson is atop the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year. The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes. Ohio State is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. Tennessee was not ranked.
The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.