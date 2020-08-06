Who are all of those other candidate running in the Tennessee Senate Race?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You’ve seen the campaign ads for Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi on TV.

But there are a total of 15 Republicans and 5 Democrats running to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate.

So if you aren’t convinced by the ads, here are the other folks running:

______

Clifford Adkins

Lebanon, TN

“Elect a Working man For The Senate I don’t want Political Endorsements Or Money Just The endorsement of The Working Man and His Vote”

______

Natisha Brooks

Nashville

Founder of The Brooks Academy for Home Schoolers

“The Brooks Academy Home School Scholars asked me to run for the United States Senate for a “Government Class Credit” to them. I actually laughed at the thought, but how could I tell Scholars that they too could one day be President of the United States if I couldn’t be an example for them?”

____

Dr. Byron Bush

Nashville

Dentist

____

Roy Dale Cope

Chattanooga

Pharmacy operator

“I am not the choice of the special interests, or the political class in Washington.

I am not running to be their Senator. I am running to be yours.”

___

Terry Dicus

Savannah, TN

Attorney

____

Tom Emerson Jr.

Brighton, TN

Information technology specialist

___

Dr. George S. Flinn, Jr.

Memphis

Doctor/operates seven radiology offices

“I am providing real solutions for the complex problems Tennesseans face everyday. I want to put an end to soundbite solutions and bring back true conservatism to Tennessee.”

___

Jon Henry

Riddleton, TN

SgtMaj USMC (Ret)

Veteran of Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom

“I have fought for your freedoms and am ready to do it again. We need a veteran to serve Tennessee!”

___

Kent Morrell

Knoxville

Small business owner

“I didn’t realize it at the time, but losing access to pain management put me on on the road to politics. I trusted our government and our medical system. Both failed me.”

___

Glen Neal, Jr.

Kodak, TN

retired civil servant

“Tennesseans need to know that one of the people is running to represent them in the U.S. Senate that can’t be bought and that is Glen Neal.”

___

John Osborne

Nashville

Grocery store owner/operator

“Standing up to leadership in Washington is important. Enough voting on thousand-page bills the day after receiving them. Enough political games that hurt America. ”

___

Aaron Pettigrew

Murfreesboro

Truck Driver

___

David Schuster

Maryville, TN

Small business owner

“Some people are just lost and don’t see what is really going on in the USA. It is sad that so many are so brainwashed. They need to wake up! If the truth hurts then you are the one with the problem!”