Who are all of those other candidate running in the Tennessee Senate Race?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – You’ve seen the campaign ads for Bill Hagerty and Dr. Manny Sethi on TV.
But there are a total of 15 Republicans and 5 Democrats running to replace Lamar Alexander in the U.S. Senate.
So if you aren’t convinced by the ads, here are the other folks running:
______
Clifford Adkins
Lebanon, TN
“Elect a Working man For The Senate I don’t want Political Endorsements Or Money Just The endorsement of The Working Man and His Vote”
______
Natisha Brooks
Nashville
Founder of The Brooks Academy for Home Schoolers
“The Brooks Academy Home School Scholars asked me to run for the United States Senate for a “Government Class Credit” to them. I actually laughed at the thought, but how could I tell Scholars that they too could one day be President of the United States if I couldn’t be an example for them?”
____
Dr. Byron Bush
Nashville
Dentist
____
Roy Dale Cope
Chattanooga
Pharmacy operator
“I am not the choice of the special interests, or the political class in Washington.
I am not running to be their Senator. I am running to be yours.”
___
Terry Dicus
Savannah, TN
Attorney
____
Tom Emerson Jr.
Brighton, TN
Information technology specialist
___
Dr. George S. Flinn, Jr.
Memphis
Doctor/operates seven radiology offices
“I am providing real solutions for the complex problems Tennesseans face everyday. I want to put an end to soundbite solutions and bring back true conservatism to Tennessee.”
___
Jon Henry
Riddleton, TN
SgtMaj USMC (Ret)
Veteran of Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom
“I have fought for your freedoms and am ready to do it again. We need a veteran to serve Tennessee!”
___
Kent Morrell
Knoxville
Small business owner
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but losing access to pain management put me on on the road to politics. I trusted our government and our medical system. Both failed me.”
___
Glen Neal, Jr.
Kodak, TN
retired civil servant
“Tennesseans need to know that one of the people is running to represent them in the U.S. Senate that can’t be bought and that is Glen Neal.”
___
John Osborne
Nashville
Grocery store owner/operator
“Standing up to leadership in Washington is important. Enough voting on thousand-page bills the day after receiving them. Enough political games that hurt America. ”
___
Aaron Pettigrew
Murfreesboro
Truck Driver
___
David Schuster
Maryville, TN
Small business owner
“Some people are just lost and don’t see what is really going on in the USA. It is sad that so many are so brainwashed. They need to wake up! If the truth hurts then you are the one with the problem!”