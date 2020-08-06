Braves Nick Markakis Socks Walk Off Winning Homer Against Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) – Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Markakis lined the one-out homer off Wilmer Font that carried into the restaurant behind the right-field stands. Markakis was added to the active roster on Wednesday. He opted out at the start of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic before changing his mind and returning to the team. Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first off Toronto rookie Nate Pearson. Bo Bichette hit a homer in the fourth for the Blue Jays.

